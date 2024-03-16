Invaders Wound Civilian In Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On March 15, one civilian was injured in the Donetsk region by Russian invaders.
Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.
“On March 15, Russians wounded one resident of the Donetsk region – in Krasnohorivka," said Filashkin. Read also:
Russians shell seven populated areas in Kherson
region, leaving two injured
The total number of civilian casualties in the Donetsk region does not include data from Mariupol and Volnovakha, the regional governor stressed.
As Ukrinform reported, on March 15, another 124 children were evacuated from dangerous frontline areas of the Donetsk region.
MENAFN16032024000193011044ID1107984914
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.