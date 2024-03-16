Invaders Wound Civilian In Donetsk Region In Past Day

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On March 15, one civilian was injured in the Donetsk region by Russian invaders.

Vadym Filashkin, the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Facebook, Ukrinform reports.

“On March 15, Russians wounded one resident of the Donetsk region – in Krasnohorivka," said Filashkin.

The total number of civilian casualties in the Donetsk region does not include data from Mariupol and Volnovakha, the regional governor stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, on March 15, another 124 children were evacuated from dangerous frontline areas of the Donetsk region.