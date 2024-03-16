Tag Heuer Teams Up With Universal Pictures' The Fall Guy Starring Brand Ambassador Ryan Gosling

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) La Chaux-de-Fonds, Switzerland – March 14, 2024: In The Fall Guy, TAG Heuer brand ambassador Ryan Gosling plays Colt Seavers, a working-class hero who has to track down a missing movie star, solve a conspiracy and try to win back the love of his life while still doing his day job. The film features high-octane stunts unlike any seen on screen before, including Colt surfing on a sheet of metal across Sydney Harbour Bridge. And to pull it all off, there was only one watch that would keep up – the iconic TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph, a timepiece specifically designed with high-speed pursuits and high-pressure situations in mind. Both Gosling's stuntman character and his timepiece perfectly encapsulate the motto of TAG Heuer:“Don't Crack Under Pressure.” The film marks the latest in a unique collaboration between the Hollywood icon and TAG Heuer, as Gosling once again selected the TAG Heuer watch best suited for the role. The Fall Guy also marks the second TAG Heuer collaboration for the film's creative team, coming a year after The Chase for Carrera, the thrilling action-comedy short film made to celebrate 60 years of the Carrera.

The Chase for Carrera was filmed in Sydney as Gosling was shooting The Fall Guy with support provided by 87North (Bullet Train, Nobody, Violent Night), the production company owned by director David Leitch and producer Kelly McCormick. The all-action short film saw Gosling playing a fictionalized version of himself who also happened to be adept at real-life action – just like his Fall Guy character. He was chased by a Prop Master (Vanessa Bayer) determined to take his beloved TAG Heuer Carrera from him, risking life and limb to keep it. And who can blame him? In The Fall Guy, it's not just stuntman skills that Gosling's character relies upon – it's also the latest TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph in a“glassbox” design that's on his wrist. An icon of design for over six decades, born from a racing spirit and fueled by a culture of success, it's the perfect timepiece for a man who says danger is his middle name. First created for fast-paced pursuits on the racetrack – where readability at speed could be a matter of life and death – the TAG Heuer's Carrera Chronograph's sleek, uncluttered design makes it the ideal timepiece not just for podium finishes, but for a stuntman doing stunts for real.

For both, every second – and every glance at the watch – counts. TAG Heuer's unique relationship with their brand ambassador saw Gosling in dialogue with the Swiss luxury watch brand two years before filming had begun in order to find the perfect watch for his stuntman hero. It had to be effortlessly stylish, timelessly iconic, and it had to keep up with a character whose day job is danger. There was only one timepiece for the task – the new TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph, reworked and improved for its seventh decade of service. The case is topped with a domed sapphire crystal that recalls models from the 1970s, yet has been redesigned so that the curve flows seamlessly over the tachymeter scale and runs around the dial edge into the case. The result is a timepiece that's even more elegant and even easier to read at a glance – crucial when you're a stuntman for whom split-second timing is everything. Gosling's Colt Seavers wears the latest, racier black-andsilver dial with a perforated calfskin leather strap – perfect for someone who knows how to make an impact. The TAG Heuer-Gosling partnership marks the latest chapter of a unique relationship with the Hollywood icon – with TAG Heuer providing the ideal timepiece no matter the occasion, and brand ambassador Gosling giving yet another incredible performance.

“We are delighted to continue our relationship with Ryan Gosling for The Fall Guy. Ryan's commitment to his roles is always total – as is his commitment to the brand. We have a unique and authentic creative collaboration with Ryan, which spans everything from producing amazing campaigns together - and even a mini-blockbusters - to accompanying him in his different roles in movies. This quest for excellence in everything he does is perfectly aligned with our brand values,” says TAG Heuer CEO Julien Tornare. Ryan Gosling:“My character in The Fall Guy is a stuntman whose job is a matter of life and death – especially if the timing isn't perfect. When he's forced to use his stunt skills in the real world, he needed a timepiece that can keep up and won't let him down. There was no more perfect choice than the TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph.”

TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph

TAG Heuer's Carrera Chronograph is the perfect choice for a stuntman who lives his life at the limit as it was born from the brand's motor racing heritage – a realisation that elegance and exactness are one and the same. Named after the notoriously dangerous Carrera Panamericana race, it was designed with readability and simplicity in mind, essential for the drivers also living their life at the edge. The result was an icon – elegant and uncluttered, sporty and daring – that spoke to a love of mid-century design yet remains timeless over six decades on. It was radically different to any other watch the company had produced before, with an unmatched clear and minimal design language for unrivalled readability. First created in 1963 by TAG Heuer's legendary former CEO Jack Heuer, the latest iteration is the new TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph. Topped with a“glassbox”, a sapphire crystal dome that flows seamlessly over the tachymeter scale that runs around the dial edge and into the case, it comes in both a sporty black-and-silver“reverse panda” dial with perforated calfskin leather strap – the one Gosling's stuntman bets every second on in The Fall Guy – but also a stunning signature blue dial on a blue calfskin leather strap. The word carrera means“race” but also“path”, making it a timepiece that doesn't just help you finish first, but with its effortless elegance it gives you the confidence to know exactly which way to go. The latest TAG Heuer Carrera Chronograph keeps true to its timeless and iconic roots while also updating the design to make it even more sleek and seamless. As Gosling's stuntman knows only too well, when every second counts, you want to make sure you catch every single one.