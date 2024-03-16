The Second Edition Of The 'Industrialists' Career Exhibition' For Industrial And Advanced Technology Jobs Will Kick Off Next Month In Abu Dhabi

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi-UAE. 14 March 2024 – The second edition of the Industrialists Career Exhibition, hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and ADNOC, is set to take place from April 22-23 at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center, In Abu Dhabi. The event is held in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) and Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (Nafis).

The career fair aims to build on the success of the inaugural edition in 2023, which attracted wide participation from industrial companies. The event succeeded in creating 505 job opportunities for Emirati talent in more than 73 companies, as well as training opportunities provided by the ministry's partner training centers.

His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology said:“In line with the objectives of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, the ministry is committed to enhancing the competitiveness of the UAE industrial sector, as well as upskilling Emirati talent through training opportunities to empower them to thrive in the market. The Industrialists Career Exhibition is an integrated platform that brings together government partners, the private sector, training entities and job seekers. Following the first edition's success, we aim to offer more than 600 new job opportunities as well as unique training opportunities.”

Al Suwaidi praised the level of engagement from private sector companies as well as their keenness to offer job opportunities to Emirati talent to support the growing industrial sector. He noted the ministry's efforts alongside partners to empower Emiratis, enhancing their technical skills and capabilities in line with requirements of the industry and advanced technology sectors.

His Excellency called on UAE companies to participate in the career exhibition and offer opportunities, which will enhance their role in enabling Emirati talent to join the industrial private sector, contributing to industry's competitiveness and driving sustainable economic growth.

The ministry will host information sessions on the upcoming fair's career and training opportunities from mid-March to the beginning of April.

MoIAT launched the Industrialists Program in March 2023 to support the growth and development of the national industrial sector by upskilling Emirati talent. The initiative, launched under the National In-Country Value (ICV) Program, enables Emirati talent to obtain job opportunities in the sector and enhances ICV companies' access to incentives and enablers.