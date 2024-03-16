Trina Solar, SOLA, and WBHO to Power a South African Mining Operation with 135MW Merak 1 Project

(MENAFN- Fekra Communications) In a groundbreaking collaboration, Trina Solar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, has partnered with SOLA, a South African leader in renewable energy with a focus on utility-scale projects and WBHO Construction to embark on a transformative solar project. The Merak 1 project signifies a major milestone in sustainable energy solutions for South Africa.



Sola and WBHO formed a joint venture to ensure the successful execution of the Merak 1 project, contributing to South Africa's renewable energy goals.



Trina Solar will supply the project with 205,161 panels of its advanced Vertex modules. It is set to provide the power needed for the operations of African Rainbow Minerals, one of South Africa's foremost mining companies, underlining the commitment to harnessing clean and efficient energy sources for large-scale industrial applications. The project is set to be operational by the end of 2024.



"We're proud to be part of this project to supply 135MW 210mm p-type bifacial Vertex modules. This collaboration showcases Trina Solar's commitment to advancing clean energy solutions tailored to the country's industrial needs and deliver high-power, high-efficiency and reliable solar solutions. This project marks our inaugural foray into utility-scale projects of South Africa," commented Zaheer Khan, Regional Director of Southern Africa at Trina Solar.



"We are excited to play a pivotal role in the Merak 1 project, leveraging WBHO Construction's EPC expertise to contribute to South Africa's sustainable energy future. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering innovative solutions for utility-scale projects," commented Derek Wallace, Director at WBHO Construction.



The Merak 1 project not only represents a leap forward in the adoption of renewable energy but also showcases the potential of strategic partnerships to drive positive change and address the evolving energy needs of South Africa. Trina Solar continues to contribute to the country's transition towards sustainable and efficient energy solutions, further solidifying its role as a key player in the South African solar industry.

