Gaza Aid Airdrop

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Monday said that a Jordanian C-130, joined by other military cargo planes from the US, Egypt, France and Belgium carried out seven airdrops of aid to the north of the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.

The number of airdrops of aid into Gaza has reached 38 with the operation on Monday, JAF said, pledging ongoing assistance to Gaza amid the devastating Israeli war on the coastal enclave, which has entered its fifth month.



