Gaza Aid Airdrop

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) The Jordan Armed Forces-Arab Army (JAF) on Monday said that a Jordanian C-130, joined by other military cargo planes from the US, Egypt, France and Belgium carried out seven airdrops of aid to the north of the war-ravaged Gaza Strip.
The number of airdrops of aid into Gaza has reached 38 with the operation on Monday, JAF said, pledging ongoing assistance to Gaza amid the devastating Israeli war on the coastal enclave, which has entered its fifth month.
MENAFN15032024000028011005ID1107984278
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.