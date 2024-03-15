ACMWA Recognises Muslim Women In Sri Lanka

( MENAFN - Colombo Gazette) The All Ceylon Muslim Women's Association (ACMWA), a venerable organisation with a 71-year legacy, hosted the inaugural IMRA Awards to recognise the accomplishments of Muslim women in Sri Lanka. The event honoured outstanding women in various categories, including Media & Communications, Hospitality, Banking & Finance, Healthcare, Law & Advocacy, Arts & Culture, Business Entrepreneurship, Social Impact and Science, Technology, Engineering & Mathematics (STEM). Additionally, four exceptional women received the IMRA Lifetime Achievement Award, two from the Muslim community and two from other communities.

