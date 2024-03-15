Europe Leads In Global Militarization Surge

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Europe has recently doubled its arms imports, positioning itself as a leading force in the rise of global militarization.



The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) highlighted this increase, which contrasts with the decline in arms imports across other regions, such as Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.



Europe's imports have jumped by 94%, with the United States being the top arms supplier, holding 42% of the global market.



This growth benefits companies like Rheinmetall in Germany but adversely affects France's share, pushing it to focus on exports to the Middle East and Asia.





Globally, arms trade saw a slight decrease

Despite a significant increase since the 2000s, the global arms trade dipped by 3.3% compared to the previous period.



This decline was observed everywhere except in Europe. The Americas, Asia, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa all imported fewer arms.



In contrast, nations like South Korea and Japan upped their purchases, aligning with the U.S. against China.



The Philippines also significantly increased its arms imports by about 105%.

Western powers drive military buildup

The surge in Europe's arms imports, with a notable part due to the Ukraine conflict, signifies a broader Western trend.



France and Germany rank among the top arms exporters . Despite Russia's drop in global exports, the U.S. has expanded its lead, supplying a larger share of Europe's imports and integrating European companies into its production chains.



Western nations, led by vast orders for U.S. fighter jets and helicopters, are likely to continue leading arms exports.



Interest in Chinese military goods from Arabian Peninsula states could, however, shift market dynamics in the future.

U.S. defense dominance

Europe's increased arms imports stem from a NATO agreement to raise defense budgets.



The U.S. has grown its share in the European market, incorporating European manufacturers into its supply chain, thus broadening its global market dominance.



Rheinmetall's new facility in Germany for F-35 jet parts will boost U.S. production capabilities, secure the company's profits, and strengthen the U.S. position in Europe.



With a smaller market share than Germany, France's defense industry faces hurdles in Europe.



The U.S.'s growing influence and strategic partnerships challenge French companies.



France's push for a new EU defense strategy aims to bolster its standing and the European defense industry overall.

