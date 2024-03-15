DGFT Teams Up With DHL For E-Commerce Export Training

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 15 (KNN) In a move to bolster e-commerce exports, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), a branch of the Commerce Ministry, has joined forces with logistics services provider DHL to organise training sessions and workshops for Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) across 76 districts nationwide.

The initiative aims to equip MSMEs with the necessary skills to capitalise on the burgeoning opportunities in e-commerce exports, as highlighted in a recent statement by DGFT.

Under its 'District as Export Hubs' initiative, DGFT has been actively involved in fostering e-commerce exports, collaborating with various e-commerce platforms and service providers to conduct capacity-building programs in identified districts.

The Commerce Ministry stated, "The goal is to promote and enable MSMEs to explore the international markets through e-commerce channels."

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between DGFT and DHL will be implemented in three phases, covering 76 districts, to deliver capacity-building sessions, training, and workshops aimed at preparing Indian MSMEs for export readiness.

"Today DGFT partnered with DHL through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) which will cover 76 districts in three phases, to conduct capacity-building sessions, training, and workshops for making Indian MSMEs export-ready," the statement mentioned.

During the signing ceremony, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal highlighted India's strides in digital infrastructure development, emphasising its potential to facilitate rural MSMEs' access to global markets.

Santosh Sarangi, Director General of Foreign Trade, emphasised that the collaboration's goal is to familiarise exporters/MSMEs with the digital commerce landscape, providing opportunities to export "Make in India" products, access international clientele, and tackle logistical challenges associated with e-commerce exports.

In line with the Foreign Trade Policy 2023, DGFT has recently signed MoUs with Amazon India and Shiprocket, covering 20 and 16 districts, respectively.

These partnerships with e-commerce platforms and service providers have spurred a series of outreach initiatives by DGFT- Regional Authorities, aimed at onboarding new exporters, supporting first-time exporters, and guiding MSME producers to become exporters through cross-border e-commerce sales.

(KNN Bureau)