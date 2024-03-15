Arya.Ag & Shivalik Bank Join Forces To Provide Financial Assistance To Agricultural Sector

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 15 (KNN) Arya, a leading grain commerce platform, has teamed up with Shivalik Small Finance Bank to offer financial assistance to farmers, agro-processors, and micro-enterprises.

Acting as a business correspondent for the bank, Arya aims to facilitate over Rs 200 crore in warehouse receipt financing during the current financial year, as per the company's statement.

Anand Chandra, Co-founder, Arya, expressed the significance of their partnership with Shivalik Small Finance Bank, emphasising their dedication to empowering farmers and MSMEs traditionally underserved by formal banking channels.

He highlighted that this collaboration not only provides assurance to financial institutions but also fosters a more inclusive ecosystem for small agricultural stakeholders.

This initiative is poised to extend the bank's outreach, offering essential funding to the agricultural ecosystem nationwide. Arya emphasised that partnerships like these democratise access to financial services, ensuring fair pricing and a reliable flow of credit for farmers and Agri MSMEs.

Anshul Swami, Managing Director and CEO of Shivalik Small Finance Bank, underscored the seamless alignment of their partnership with the bank's vision of serving underserved segments through digitally focused and affordable products.

Swami praised Arya's expertise and dedication, acknowledging their role in providing an additional layer of professional assurance and accelerating market penetration. Together, they aim to positively impact the lives of those most in need.

