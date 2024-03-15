SIDBI Launches 'E-WEE' Scheme For Rural Women Entrepreneurs To Adopt Electric Mobility

(MENAFN- KNN India) Hyderabad, Mar 15 (KNN) The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has announced the 'Empowering Women and Enhancing their Business through E-Mobility' (E-WEE) scheme.

This initiative aims to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) among rural women entrepreneurs, starting in Rajasthan and Gujarat.

The E-WEE scheme is an extension of SIDBI's ongoing rural e-mobility pilot project with the Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA) and Natural Resources Defence Council (NRDC).

The pilot focused on enhancing transportation equity, air quality, and rural livelihoods through EVs.

Under E-WEE, SIDBI has partnered with SEWA, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) like Revfin and AMU Leasing.

The scheme will provide affordable financing options to help SEWA's members purchase electric two and three-wheelers.

SIDBI Chairman Sivasubramanian Ramann highlighted the importance of empowering grassroots women entrepreneurs for national development.

He advised setting an initial target of 50,000 electric two and three-wheelers in rural areas under this phase.

SEWA Secretary-General Jyoti Macwan said the scheme would increase access to affordable EV financing and vehicle ownership for "SEWA sisters," empowering them while promoting clean mobility adoption.

Other suggestions included creating an EV ecosystem by training SEWA members in vehicle repairs, using e-rickshaws for rural services, and exploring new business opportunities around the EV value chain to boost rural employment.

SIDBI is already working on multiple EV financing initiatives under its '50KEV4ECO' mission, including lending schemes for fleet operators, charging/swapping firms, and NBFCs, besides an EV risk-sharing facility.

(KNN Bureau)