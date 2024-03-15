Miningnewsbreaks Fathom Nickel Inc. (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) Well Positioned To Capitalize On World's Ongoing Energy Transition

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Fathom Nickel (CSE: FNI) (FSE: 6Q5) (OTCQB: FNICF) , a Canadian natural resource exploration and development company, is keen on targeting high-grade nickel sulfide developments for use in the rapidly growing electric vehicle market.“Led by a management team boasting over 100 years of combined mining and exploration experience and having raised gross proceeds of approximately C$7.5 million over the past six months to fund its incremental exploration work, Fathom Nickel has set its sights on developing two key nickel projects – the Albert Lake and Gochager Lake projects,” a recent article reads.“With total EV sales anticipated to swell from 2.5 million vehicles in 2020 to a massive 31.1 million electric automobiles in 2030, EVs are expected to comprise as much as 32% of total new vehicle sales within the next six years. Moreover, and with nickel-based technologies expected to comprise an ever-greater proportion of EV batteries going forward, Fathom Nickel is well situated to capitalize on the world's ongoing energy transition and provide clean, green Canadian nickel.”

To view the full article, visit



About Fathom Nickel Inc.

Fathom is an exploration company that is targeting magmatic nickel sulphide discoveries to support the rapidly growing global electric vehicle market. The company now has a portfolio of two high-quality exploration projects located in the prolific Trans Hudson Corridor in Saskatchewan: 1) Albert Lake, a 90,000+ hectare project that was host to the historic and past producing Rottenstone deposit (produced high-grade Ni-Cu+PGE, 1965-1969), and 2) Gochager Lake, a 22,000+ hectare project that is host to a historic, NI43-101 non-compliant open pit resource consisting of 4.3M tons at 0.295% Ni and 0.081% Cu.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to FNICF are available in the company's newsroom at



About MiningNewsWire

MiningNewsWire

(“MNW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on developments and opportunities in the Global Mining and Resources sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, MNW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, MNW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

MNW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from MiningNewsWire, text“BigHole” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the MiningNewsWire website applicable to all content provided by MNW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

MiningNewsWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

MiningNewsWire is powered by

IBN