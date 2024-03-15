All Those Behind Camera For Malayalam Film 'Udan Adi Mangalyam' Under 25

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, March 15 (IANS) A soon-to-be-released Malayalam film is being keenly awaited by the industry because all those behind the camera are under the age of 25. The film is slated to be released through the Saina Play OTT platform very soon.

Titled 'Udan Adi Mangalyam', it is a female-led film that looks into the issues of a young woman before and after her marriage.

The key role is played by upcoming actress Sreedevi Unnikrishnan and the cast includes Anilamma, Madhu Punnapara and Suresh.

Another highlight of the film is it has been entirely filmed in the picturesque Kuttanad of Alappuzha district and was completed in less than four weeks, that too on a shoestring budget.

The film is directed by Vishnu Rathikumar, who doubles as the screenwriter; Subhas is producing the film under the banner of Kalamela Cinemas.

Tijo Thankachan has edited the film and the music is helmed by Aravind Mahadev and Melvin Sam.