UN Warns Of Humanitarian Disaster If Israeli Occupation Attacks Rafah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) VIENNA, March 15 (KUNA) -- UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk warned of a humanitarian disaster if Israeli occupation force attacked Rafah, south Gaza Strip.

The remarks came in an interview by Austria's ORF TV channel on Friday.

He said he was speechless about the catastrophic situation that would happen if the military operation took place, where 1.5 million people live in a tight space.

The situation in Gaza, especially in the north is extremely dangerous, as people suffer the lack of humanitarian aid, that cannot be delivered due to Israeli aggression force's restrictions, he said, adding that hunger has gotten worse in the strip recently. (end)

