Solar Panel Market Share, Size, Global Industry Statistics And Latest Insights 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the

global

solar panel market

size

reached 259.7 GW in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach 1,096.5 GW by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.8% during 2024-2032.

The emergence of environmental consciousness is one of the primary drivers accelerating the growth of solar panel market. Moreover, solar companies are utilizing the widespread awareness and credibility of environmental advocacy to develop customized marketing initiatives that connect with a broad range of consumers. In addition to this, the significance of informative and engaging content in promoting solar energy awareness and fostering consumer trust is paramount. Furthermore, the variety of advocates, from renowned environmentalists to local activists, is appealing to different consumer interests, thereby enhancing the growth of the solar panel industry.

Request to Get the Sample Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/solar-panel-market/requestsample

Technological Advancements:

The evolution and improvement of solar technology play a pivotal role in the growth of the solar panel market. Advancements in photovoltaic (PV) cell efficiency, the development of thin-film solar cells, and innovations in materials science have significantly enhanced the performance and reduced the costs of solar panels. Enhanced efficiency means more energy can be harvested from the same amount of sunlight, making solar panels more attractive for both residential and commercial use. Furthermore, emerging technologies like bifacial solar panels, which can capture sunlight from both sides, and floating solar farms, are expanding the potential applications of solar energy.

Economic Factors:

The cost of solar panels and the economic benefits they offer are crucial determinants of market growth. As production technologies improve and scale up, the cost of manufacturing solar panels has been steadily decreasing. This reduction in cost, often referred to as the 'learning rate,' makes solar energy more competitive compared to traditional energy sources. Additionally, the long-term savings on electricity bills and the increasing accessibility of financing options make solar installations an economically viable option for a broader range of customers. Moreover, the growing demand for renewable energy sources in various industries, including utility, residential, and commercial sectors, further drives the economic appeal of solar panel installations.

Government Policies & Incentives:

Government policies and incentives are significant drivers in the solar panel market. Subsidies, tax rebates, feed-in tariffs, and renewable energy targets set by governments can greatly enhance the attractiveness of investing in solar energy. These incentives can lower the initial investment costs and provide long-term financial benefits for solar panel users. Additionally, governments worldwide are setting ambitious renewable energy targets to combat climate change, which often includes specific goals for solar energy capacity. This regulatory support not only fosters a conducive environment for the growth of the solar industry but also encourages innovation and investment in the sector. Effective policy frameworks are therefore essential for the sustained growth and integration of solar energy into the global energy mix.

Breakup by Type:



Crystal Silicon

Monocrystalline Silicon

Polycrystalline Silicon

Thin Film Others

By type, crystal silicon represented the largest segment due to its high efficiency and durability, making it a preferred choice for solar panel manufacturing.

Breakup by End Use:



Commercial

Residential Industrial

By end use, commercial segment represented the largest segment as businesses increasingly adopt solar energy to reduce operational costs and meet sustainability goals.

Breakup by Region:



Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Latin America Middle East and Africa

Region wise, Asia Pacific emerged as the largest market, driven by significant investments in renewable energy, supportive government policies, and the presence of major solar panel manufacturers in the region.

The competitive landscape of the solar panel market has been analyzed in the report, along with the detailed profiles of the major manufacturers in the market.

Some of these key players include:



Jinko Solar

Trina Solar

Canadian Solar

JA Solar

Hanwha Q-CELLS

GCL-SI

LONGi Solar

Risen Energy

Shunfeng Yingli Green

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

Impact of COVID-19

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St

Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Americas: +1-631-791-1145 | Europe & Africa: +44-753-713-2163 | Asia: +91-120-433-0800