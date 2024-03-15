General Tax Authority Earns ISO Global Quality Certificate

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Tax Authority has been awarded the ISO 9001:2015 certificate for global quality from the International Organization for Standardization after achieving all the international standards for the quality management system. This certificate is a testament to the Authority's continuous efforts to develop its services, improve the level of performance, and enhance the confidence of its customers in its services.

Ismail Mohammed Alsayed Almansouri, Assistant President for Support Services at the Authority, and Head of the Institutional Quality Committee, stated,“The General Tax Authority receiving the ISO certificate is part of its commitment in the development of its services, as this certificate is an international standard of practice in this field. This underscores that the Authority has updated its services to conform to the application of the best international standards. In addition, the ISO 9001 quality management system assists in controlling quality and managing operations in the Authority. This standard illustrates ways in which the services provided by the Authority can be upgraded to the highest levels.”

On a related note, Nasser Ali Alhijji, Assistant Director of the Public Relations and Communication Department at the Authority stated,“Obtaining the ISO certificate for global quality is an important achievement that reflects [our] keenness to provide the best services to our clients. This certificate will contribute to enhancing the confidence of our clients in the Authority's services and motivating it to continue its efforts in development and performance improvement.”

This certification signifies a major step forward for the General Tax Authority, demonstrating its unwavering commitment to delivering top-tier services that align with the best practices in global taxation. The ISO standards encompass a wide range of areas, including processes and services, customer satisfaction, performance improvement, and compliance with laws and regulations.