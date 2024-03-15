US Extends Iraq's Sanction Waiver To Buy Iranian Electricity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, March 15 (KUNA) -- The United States has affirmed its waiver extension in allowing Iraq to purchase Iranian electricity, stating Iraq is achieving energy sufficiency and reducing reliance on Iran, said Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller.

Miller, in a press conference late on Thursday in Washington DC, stated, "These 120 days sanction waivers have been regularly issued to Iraq going back to 2018 under a previous administration, and are important to realize how money is being used."

The US sanctioned the Iraqi fees paid to Iran, limiting their use exclusively to transactions related to the purchase of food, medicine, medical devices, agricultural products, and other non-sanctioned items, elaborated Spokesperson Miller.

"Iraq is seeing progress in achieving its path towards energy sufficiency since 2020," and has cut its imports of Iranian energy by more than half, saying that the US stands in support of Iraq during their way into progress, added Miller.

It is worthy to note that at a meeting of the US-Iraqi High Coordination Committee held in February 2023, they discussed the need to pursue an ambitious energy independence agenda to advance mutual objectives for a stable, secure, sovereign, and unified Iraq. (end)

