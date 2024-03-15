Mahesh Bhupathi Enters TT Arena As UTT Announces Eighth Team

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Ahmedabad SG Pipers has been named the eighth franchise to the Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) league roster for season 2024. Mahesh Bhupathi's SG Sports Entertainment (SGSE) owned unit will represent the city of Ahmedabad.

With multiple Grand Slam champion Mahesh Bhupathi as their CEO, Ahmedabad SG Pipers focuses on supporting and nurturing sporting talent in the country. The company has already been part of the chess and tennis leagues, and will now look to contribute to the growth of Indian table tennis with their association with UTT, the organisers of UTT informed in a release on Friday.

“Ultimate Table Tennis is the premier table tennis competition in the nation and they are able to showcase both homegrown and international talent at the elite level. We at SGSE are excited that we have the opportunity to participate in the growth of the sport. I am sure the presence of our team - Ahmedabad will make the upcoming edition of the league more competitive and entertaining,” said CEO, SGSE Mahesh Bhupathi.

Ahmedabad SG Pipers will join Jaipur Patriots, who entered the UTT fray in August 2023. The two franchises will make their debuts when the league gets underway for its fifth season later this year. Bengaluru Smashers, Chennai Lions, Dabang Delhi TTC, Goa Challengers, Puneri Paltan Table Tennis and U Mumba TT are the other six teams in the league.

Launched in 2017 with an aim to revolutionise table tennis in India, UTT brings the world's top paddlers to India and offers an unparalleled experience not just for the players but also for the fans. The league has witnessed Indian players registering some of the most significant victories of their careers and carrying the confidence onto the international circuit.

The Indian team's historic qualification at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games is a testament to the growth of the sport in the country. India's men's and women's teams recently qualified for the Olympic Games through the world team rankings for the first time since the event was included at the 2008 Olympics.