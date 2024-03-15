Azerbaijan, Morocco Mull Tourism Co-Op

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of
Azerbaijan to the Kingdom of Morocco Nazim Samadov met with
Minister of Tourism, Handicraft, and Social and Solidarity Economy
of the Kingdom of Morocco Fatim-Zahra Ammor, Azernews reports, citing the embassy.
During the meeting joint efforts were discussed to develop
cooperation in the field of tourism between the two countries,
between the State Tourism Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan and
the Ministry of Tourism, Handicraft, Social and Solidarity Economy
of the Kingdom of Morocco, the organization of mutual visits,
information tours and press tours, participation in tourism
exhibitions, as well as the establishment of cooperative relations
between the country's tourism associations, higher and secondary
educational institutions working in this field, and cooperation
between the Azerbaijan Tourism Board and the National Tourist
Office of Morocco.
Ambassador Samadov informed about the importance of the
agreement on tourism cooperation signed between Azerbaijan and
Morocco in 2008, and also noted the importance of establishing
direct air links and the abolition of visas for citizens of both
countries with general passports to increase the number of tourists
visiting both countries.
In addition, during the meeting, a wide exchange of views took
place on the issue of establishing cooperation in the exchange of
knowledge and experience in the field of handicrafts between the
Ministry of Tourism, Handicraft, Social and Solidarity Economy of
the Kingdom of Morocco and the Public Legal Entity ABAD under the
State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations under the
President of the Azerbaijan Republic.
In conclusion, Ambassador Samadov invited Fatim-Zahra Ammor to
visit Azerbaijan.
