Dozens Killed Yesterday In Israeli Helicopters' Attacks In East Of Gaza City

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Mac 15 (NNN-XINHUA) – Dozens of Palestinians were killed yesterday, and several others were wounded, as they gathered in the Kuwait roundabout area, east of Gaza City, to receive aid, eyewitnesses and local Palestinian sources said.

The witnesses and sources told Xinhua that thousands of Palestinians, coming from different places in northern Gaza, were at the roundabout to obtain aid, amid severe shortages of food and supplies.

They noted that helicopters opened fire with their machine guns and launched several shells towards the gathering.

Palestinian media outlets said at least 30 Palestinians were killed in the incident.– NNN-XINHUA

