Menzies Aviation Secures New Ground Handling License In Peru

(MENAFN- Mid-East) London: Menzies Aviation, the leading service partner to the world's airports and airlines, and an Agility company, has secured a new ground handling license to deliver passenger and ramp services at Lima's Jorge Chavez International Airport (LIM), the main international and domestic airport in Peru.

In a competitive bidding process, Menzies was selected for its expertise and experience in delivering safe and trusted ground handling services, and its commitment to sustainable and responsible business practices. As one of three ground handling companies at LIM, the eight-year contract will enable Menzies to provide a full suite of ground services. It will launch a local recruitment drive to match demand and will ensure all employees are trained to the highest standards to deliver the safest and most secure services to customers.

Operated by Lima Airport Partners (LAP), Jorge Chavez International Airport (LIM) serves the capital of Peru, Lima and is the country's main gateway to South America, providing access to more than 62 destinations. It serves more than 25 passenger airlines, manages more than 213.77 kt of cargo and is the hub for LATAM Peru. In 2023, it saw over 170,500 aircraft movements, with passenger volumes exceeding 21 million.

With a strong focus on sustainability and innovation, Menzies 'Electric First' approach to Ground Support Equipment (GSE) aligns with the airport's efforts to drive sustainable practices within the aviation industry. It was recently awarded the Green Airport Recognition Award during the Airport Council's International-Latin America-Caribbean (ACI-LAC) Annual Assembly[i] and is demonstrating its commitment to its environmental obligations, having sourced electricity from 100% renewable sources in 2022[ii].

Hassan El Houry, Executive Chairman, Menzies Aviation said:“Following a competitive tender process, we're very excited to be providing high quality, safe and secure ground handling services at LIM for the next eight years. As the largest airport in Peru, LIM is of immense strategic importance not only to the country itself, but the entire Americas region. This announcement demonstrates our commitment to supporting the aviation sector across the region, building on a decade of successful growth”.

Philipp Joeinig, Group CEO, Menzies Aviation said:“Over the past decade, we have demonstrated our commitment to strategic growth in the region, with Jorge Chavez International Airport in Peru becoming our 134th airport in 14 countries in the Americas. Today's announcement is credit to a truly collaborative effort between our teams in the Americas, Europe and on the ground in Lima. We look forward to returning to Peru after 17 years to build a trusted partnership with Lima Airport Partners (LAP) and working with many of our airline partners who currently operate at the airport.”

About Menzies Aviation:

Menzies Aviation is the leading service partner to the world's airports and airlines, with operations on six continents, at more than 265 airports in 55-plus countries, serving more than 4 million flights a year and handling over 2 million tonnes of cargo. Supported by a team of over 45,000 highly trained people, the company provides complex and time-critical ground services, including passenger, lounge and ramp services; air cargo services, including handling, warehousing and wholesale freight forwarding; and fuel services, including fuel farm management and into-plane fuelling.

Menzies Aviation is recognised across the industry for delivering the safest, most secure and sustainable services tailored to customers' needs and is essential to keeping passengers, aircraft and cargo moving, round the clock, every minute of every day.

Menzies Aviation is headquartered in London, and since its founding in 1833, has become the largest aviation services group in the world by number of countries and aircraft turns.