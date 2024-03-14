War Update: Ukraine Repels 57 Russian Attacks

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces repelled 57 enemy attacks in the Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavlivka areas since day-start.

That's according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

In total, 68 combat clashes took place along the frontlines during the day, the General Staff wrote in an update as of 18:00.

Ukraine's Air Force struck four enemy manpower and weapons clusters.

During the day, Russian invaders launched 14 missile attacks and 103 airstrikes, as well as 45 rocket salvos, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and at populated areas.

As a result of Russian strikes, civilian casualties were reported, as well as destruction to apartment blocks, private households, and civil infrastructure facilities.

Volyn and Polissia directions: the operational situation has not changed significantly as Ukraine spotted no signs of enemy offensive groupings being formed.

Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions: Russia maintains its military presence near the border, deploying subversive and reconnaissance groups and shelling populated areas from across the border.

During the day, Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of Oleksandrivka, Ponomarenky, Romankove, Velyka Pysarivka, and Popivka in Sumy region, as well as in Lyptsi, Borshchova, and Vilcha in Kharkiv region.

About 30 settlements in the said directions came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Hirsk, Kostobobriv, and Khrinivka of Chernihiv region, Seredyna-Buda, Krasnopillia, and Zapsillia of Sumy region, and Veterynarne, Borysivka, Ambarne, and Strelecha of Kharkiv region.

Kupiansk direction: no offensive moves were reported while populaces saw Russian artillery and mortar attacks. Over 10 towns and villages, including Sinkivka, Ivanivka and Berestove in Kharkiv region, came under enemy fire.

Lyman direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled 16 enemy attacks near Terny, Yampolivka, and Rozdolivka of Donetsk region, as well as near Bilohorivka of Luhansk region. Russian troops, supported by aviation, tried to penetrate Ukraine's defenses in the area.

During the day, more than 20 settlements in the area suffered from Russian artillery and mortar strikes, including Bikohorivka in Luhansk region, Terny ̧ Spirne, and Dvorichna in Donetsk region.

Bakhmut direction: Ukraine repelled five assaults near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, and Klishchiivka, Donetsk region. The Russians tried to improve their tactical position in the area.

Russian airstrikes hit the area of New York in Donetsk region.

Nearly a dozen settlements came under Russian artillery and mortar fire, including Bohdanivka, Vasiukivka, and Chasiv Yar of Donetsk region.

Avdiivka direction: Ukrainian defenders repelled 18 attacks near Berdychiv, Orlivka, Tonenke, Pervomaiske, and Vodiane of Donetsk region.

Russian airstrikes targeted the areas of Berdychiv, Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, Novokalynove, Prohres, Semenivka, and Zhelanne of the Donetsk region.

Nearly 25 settlements in the Avdiivka direction were subjected to Russian artillery and mortar attacks, including Oleksandropil, Keramik, Novobakhmutivka, and Semenivka of Donetsk region.

Novopavlivka direction: Ukraine's defenders are holding back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region. With air support, Russian troops made 18 attempts to penetrate Ukraine's defenses.

The areas of Kostiantynivka and Urozhaine of Donetsk region were targeted in Russian airstrikes.

Using artillery and mortars, the Russian army shelled nearly 20 settlements in the area, including Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Paraskoviivka, and Vuhledar in Donetsk region.

Orikhiv direction: Russian land troops, with air support, attacked Ukraine's positions six times in the area of Staromaiorske, Donetsk region, and Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region, as well as west of Verbove.

From the air, the invaders attacked the areas of Vilne Pole, Storozheve, and Staromaiorske in Donetsk region, and Malynyvka in Zaporizhzhia region.

About 20 settlements in the Orikhiv direction were hit by artillery and mortars, including Poltavka, Rivnopil, Charivne, and Orikhiv of Zaporizhzhia region.

Kherson direction: the Russians attempted to storm the positions of Ukraine's Defense Forces, achieving no gains.

The invaders directed artillery and mortar fire on about 20 settlements, including Lvivske, Ivanivka, Sadove, Olhivka, and Mykolaivka in Kherson region.

As reported by Ukrinform, a new direction of attempted enemy offensive has appeared in the Orikhiv area - the Vremivsky ledge.

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine / Facebook