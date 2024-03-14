Ircon Issues RFP To Set-Up MSME Technology Centre In Kerala

(MENAFN- KNN India) Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 14 (KNN) Ircon International Ltd, a prestigious Navratna company and a Government of India undertaking under the Ministry of Railways, has initiated a Request for Proposal (RFP) to establish a Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) technology centre in Kerala.

The project will be executed through a public-private partnership (PPP) utilising the built, operate, and transfer (BOT) model. The tender for this initiative was launched across 14 locations in the country, including Thiruvananthapuram, reported TOI.

In Thiruvananthapuram, the proposed MSME technology centre will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 164.41 crore. The deadline for submission of proposals is April 10, and the facility is set to be established in Technopark Phase IV (Technocity).

Recently, Technopark finalised a land lease agreement with the Development Commissioner of MSME. Under this agreement, approximately 9.50 acres of land in Technocity will be leased out for a duration of 90 years to facilitate the establishment of the centre.

The primary objective of the centre is to support industries, particularly MSMEs, by providing access to advanced manufacturing technologies, offering opportunities for technical skill development among youth, and delivering technical and business advisory support.

This initiative, developed under the Technology Centres and Extension Centres (TCEC) scheme of the ministry, will significantly enhance the digital ecosystem of Kerala.

It aims to provide MSMEs with access to advanced technologies, skill training facilities, common infrastructure, technical assistance, and business services.

(KNN Bureau)