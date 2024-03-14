Are You Threading? Meta Launches New Threads App For Windows

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Meta announced that a new Threads app for Windows is now available.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg posted an edited old photograph of him using the Threads app on an old PC running Windows XP. "Really enjoying the new Threads desktop app for Windows. Excited to hear what you all think," he said in a post while announcing the app.

The Threads app is now available to download on the Microsoft Store and requires a device running Windows 10 version 19041.0 or later with at least 2GB RAM. The social media app currently supports the English language only and is about 0.7MB in size, according to its Microsoft Store listing.

Just like Android and iPhone, you can log in to the Threads Windows app using your Instagram account.



