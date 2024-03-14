Australian Billionaire Reveals Ambitious Blueprint For 'Titanic II' Launch In 2027, Promises Water Superiority

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Australian mining billionaire Clive Palmer has reignited his ambition to construct a replica of the iconic Titanic cruise ship, as reported by CNN. Palmer, who initially unveiled the project in 2012 and revived it in 2018, revealed his renewed commitment to the endeavor during an event at the Sydney Opera House.

The billionaire's company, Blue Star Line, aims to begin construction on the Titanic II and set sail in June 2027, following unexpected global delays. Palmer described enthusiasm for the project's revival, expressing, "Let the journey begin," in a press release.

Despite setbacks caused by government lockdowns impacting the cruise industry, Palmer remains confident in assembling a team of top ship-builders, designers, and engineers to ensure the ship's superiority over its predecessor. Palmer underlined that the new vessel would be "far, far superior to the original," according to local media reports.

Tenders are currently being sought to identify a suitable shipbuilder by the year's end, with construction slated to commence in 2025. The Titanic II is expected to accommodate 2,345 passengers across nine decks, with almost half of the cabins reserved for first-class travelers.

Remaining faithful to the original ship's design, Titanic II will feature identical interiors, including a ballroom, swimming pool, and Turkish baths. Palmer also emphasized the enduring legacy of the Titanic, describing it as "the ship of dreams" and underscoring the vessel's historic significance.

Estimated to cost between $500 million and $1 billion, the 56,000-tonne Titanic II represents a monumental undertaking for Palmer and his team. Beyond its symbolic value, Palmer views the project as a testament to the importance of peace-building efforts, countering the ease of war with the determination required for peace.

The maiden voyage of Titanic II is slated to retrace the path of the original 1912 voyage, from Southampton to New York City, marking a tribute to maritime history. As preparations for the ambitious venture continue, the world eagerly anticipates Palmer's vision of Titanic II.