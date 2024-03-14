Mps Discuss Amended Agreement To Expand, Operate QAIA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.14 (Petra) -Lower House Public Services and Transport Committee began deliberations of the draft law to ratify the amended agreement to rehabilitate, expand and operate Queen Alia International Airport (QAIA) between Jordan's government, represented by Ministry of Transport and Airport International Group (AIG) for the year 2024.During a meeting held Thursday, the committee's head, MP Ghazi Beddawi, in the presence of the Minister of State for Legal Affairs, Nancy Namrouqa and Minister of Transport, Wissam Tahtamuni, said this bill is "key and consistent" with the Economic Modernization Vision, aimed to strengthen Jordan's investment climate.Beddawi stated that the transportation sector is "vital" for economy and a "major" driver for all businesses, pointing out importance of investing in QAIA and developing it to "compete" with airports in other countries, especially since it is the Kingdom's "main" air carrier and "reflects its image to the world."Additionally, the lawmaker noted importance of focusing on making QAIA a station that facilitates travel and become "distinguished" by the quality of its services, noting necessity of a partnership between AIG and Ministry of Transport to achieve this goal.For her part, Namrouqa referred to the new amendments to the law on ratification of the amended agreement, adding that implementation of this deal "can only take place according to a law in compliance with the provisions of Article 117 of the Constitution."Namrouqa added that amendments came to strengthen the Kingdom's investment situation and maintain the operational stability of the aviation and air cargo sector.Namrouqa also indicated that the amendments covered essential articles that require legal amendment to align with the constitutional text related to the agreements.Namrouqa said the government's interest lies in granting extension to the investor to achieve goals of sustainability and continuity of QAIA's operation.Namrouqa affirmed the investor was "greatly" affected as a result of the closure of the airport for a period of 7 months due to Covid-19 crisis, which constituted force majeure circumstances that triggered delay in implementing and delivering the project and led to huge losses for him.