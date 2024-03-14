(MENAFN) In a recent interview with journalist Dmitry Kiselyov, Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized Russia's readiness to engage in peace talks to resolve the Ukraine conflict.



However, Putin outlined specific conditions for these negotiations, highlighting the need for meaningful dialogue that ensures security guarantees for Russia. Putin stressed the importance of avoiding negotiations that are merely based on wishful thinking or external pressures, indicating a preference for discussions grounded in reality.



Putin's remarks come amidst growing anticipation for potential peace talks, with observers closely monitoring developments in the region. While expressing Russia's openness to negotiations, Putin emphasized the need for seriousness and sincerity in the dialogue process.



He cautioned against negotiating solely based on Ukraine's perceived vulnerabilities, emphasizing the importance of addressing underlying realities and concerns.



The interview shed light on Russia's perspective regarding the peace process and its expectations for future negotiations. Putin's statements underscored Moscow's stance on security assurances and its desire to prevent any potential misuse of negotiations to facilitate Kiev's rearmament. This stance reflects Russia's strategic objectives and concerns in the context of the ongoing conflict.



As tensions persist and diplomatic efforts continue, Putin's comments provide insight into Russia's approach to resolving the Ukraine crisis through diplomatic means. However, the path to meaningful negotiations remains complex, with multiple stakeholders involved and divergent interests at play. The coming days may witness further developments as efforts to initiate peace talks progress, shaping the trajectory of the conflict and regional dynamics.

MENAFN14032024000045015687ID1107976755