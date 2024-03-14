Main Geopolitical Change Is Full Restoration Of Azerbaijan's Sovereignty President Ilham Aliyev Addresses Global Baku Forum

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Organised by the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre under the
patronage of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham
Aliyev, the 11th Global Baku Forum, themed“Fixing the Fractured
World”, started at the Gulustan Palace in Baku.
The 11th Global Baku Forum, themed“Fixing the Fractured World",
welcomed 350 guests from more than 70 countries.
Speaking at the event, the President of Azerbaijan touched on
several key issues regarding peace and stability in the South
Caucasus. Besides that, the head os state spoke about the growing
influence of the Global Baku Forum, and its transformation into one
of the leading international conferences on a global scale.
“The Global Baku Forum already transformed many years ago into one
of the leading international conferences on a global scale,” said
President Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony.
“I think that the Global Baku Forum is now in line with such
leading international fora like the Davos World Economic Forum and
the Munich Security Conference,” the head of state emphasised.
In addition, President Ilham Aliyev stressed the geopolitical
changes in Azerbaijan and the region during the last year, as well
as Azerbaijan's complete restoration of its sovereignty.
“Since we met last time, many things have happened in the world
and also in our region. The main geopolitical change, which
happened since we met last time here a year ago, is the full
restoration of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of
Azerbaijan.”
President Ilham Aliyev added that this change also creates ample
opportunities for sustainable peace in the future. It also promises
positive results in terms of the security of the South
Caucasus.
“And this is a really very serious geopolitical change, which I
think will have a lot of positive consequences with respect to the
resolution of conflicts, which seem to be unresolvable,” the
president underlined.
At the same time, the head of state added that today, Azerbaijan
is closer to peace with Armenia than ever before. He also
emphasised that this is due to the historical victory that
Azerbaijan gained in 44 days.
However, as the head of state noted, Armenia thought that it
could perpetuate holding the territories of Azerbaijan under
occupation until September 2020. For example, the Armenian Prime
Minister's slogan "Karabakh is Armenia" was one of the blunders of
the Armenian leadership, which had to pay for it with its
humiliating defeat in 2020.
Armenia was not satisfied with this and continued provocations
in Garabagh for three years. Finally, the time came to clean up the
separatist and terrorist elements in Garabagh.
When the Azerbaijani army carried out anti-terrorist measures in
September 2023, Armenia was very confident in the weapons and
ammunition provided by foreign forces. They thought that the free
weapons given to them would be able to return Garabagh to them
again through occupation. But this time again, Armenia's estimates
misled it, and in the end, some of the combat equipment was
destroyed and some others were exhibited in the Trophy Park in
Baku.
“During the last anti-terror operation, military ammunition,
including heavy weapons and armoured vehicles, with a cost and
worth close to 1 billion US dollars, was destroyed and taken as
trophies. During the Second Karabakh War, military trophies and
what was eliminated during the war had a cost was close to 5
billion US dollars,” the president said.
Of course, an interesting question arises here: at what expense
were so many weapons given to Armenia? President Ilham Aliyev
voiced this very question during his speech and clarified his
question himself: "The question is:“Where did Armenia get all that
money?” Of course, it's clear that all the weapons they were using
against us were given to them free of charge,” the head of state
underscored.
Despite all this injustice, double standards, and biased
approaches, Azerbaijan was able to restore historical justice in
the region and, most importantly, on its ancient lands. Garabagh
finally got rid of the sounds of fire and bombs and woke up with
the call to prayer, Adhan.
Azerbaijan undertakes a commitment that it will only take steps
for peace negotiations. Because Azerbaijan has restored both
justice and international law.
"We restored historical justice and international law. And now
it's time to put an end to hostility in the region," the president
said.
The Forum, running until March 16, will feature global
discussions on the outcomes of COP28 and preparations for COP29. It
will also hold discussions on factors threatening the new world
order, including security issues, prospects for ensuring peace, and
building stability in a divided world. Additionally, the forum will
address world-shaking conflicts and mega-threats, including
challenges related to climate, food, and nuclear security.
Simultaneously, the forum will focus on the role of military and
economic alliances in global governance, regional perspectives,
relations with the European Union and its neighbours, youth policy,
ways to increase resilience to global challenges, inequality,
scarcity of natural resources, migration, as well as artificial
intelligence, drones, and cyber weapons.
