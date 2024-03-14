Israeli Occupation Attack Claims Lives Of Nine Palestinians In Bureij Camp In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 14 (Petra) -- Nine Palestinians were killed early Thursday as a result of the Israeli occupation targeting a house in the Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.The Israeli forces continued their relentless aggression against the Strip for the 160th consecutive day.Palestinian sources have revealed that the ongoing Israeli aggression, which began on October 7, has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis, employing starvation as a weapon. Tragically, dehydration and malnutrition-related deaths, particularly among infants, have become a daily occurrence.The Ministry of Health in Gaza has reported the distressing rise of child fatalities to 27 in northern Gaza due to malnutrition and a lack of access to essential supplies such as milk and food for those who have been admitted to hospitals since October 7.The dire situation is further compounded by the thousands of children in northern Gaza who suffer from severe complications due to the unavailability of their milk. The Ministry faces persistent demands to provide adequate milk supplies for these vulnerable children.The Ministry of Health in the Strip has documented ten massacres committed by the occupation forces against families on Wednesday, resulting in the deaths of 88 lives and leaving 135 individuals injured within the past 24 hours.