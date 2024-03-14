(MENAFN) Chinese Prime Minister Li Qiang has underscored the pivotal role of artificial intelligence (AI) as a catalyst for driving forward "new productive forces" within the country's economy. In statements broadcasted on Chinese television, Li emphasized China's commitment to accelerating advancements in computing capabilities while prioritizing the development of algorithms and data utilization in the AI field. This strategic focus aligns with President Xi Jinping's vision, articulated last September, of establishing a new economic development model centered on innovation in advanced sectors.



During his visit to various technology companies in Beijing, including the Beidou and Nowra Technology Company offices, Li Qiang reaffirmed the government's dedication to fostering innovation and technological advancement, particularly in areas such as self-driving technologies. The Beidou company's office serves as a hub for showcasing and experimenting with cutting-edge AI-driven solutions, reflecting China's proactive approach towards harnessing the potential of AI for economic growth and societal advancement.



However, China's assertive pursuit of AI technologies has raised concerns among international observers. Last July, a research center affiliated with the Center for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET) in the United States issued a warning about China's tendency to monopolize critical AI technologies and reluctance to share them with global competitors. This exclusivity poses challenges for the AI industry worldwide and underscores the need for collaborative efforts to ensure equitable access to AI advancements while addressing potential security implications.



Despite these challenges, China remains steadfast in its commitment to leveraging artificial intelligence as a driver of economic transformation and technological innovation. Prime Minister Li's statements underscore the government's proactive stance towards nurturing a vibrant ecosystem for AI research, development, and deployment, positioning China at the forefront of the global AI landscape.

