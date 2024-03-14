Rohde & Schwarz Introduces Dedicated Phase Noise Analysis And VCO Measurements Up To 50 Ghz With The R&S FSPN50

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) With the latest model of the R&S FSPN phase noise analyzer and VCO tester, Rohde & Schwarz extends the frequency range for measurements from the previous maximum of 26.5 GHz up to 50 GHz.



By rigorously implementing functions strictly for phase noise analysis and voltage-controlled oscillator (VCO) measurements, Rohde & Schwarz offers an excellent price-to-performance ratio with all R&S FSPN models. The R&S FSPN provides both high speed measurements and also accuracy for characterizing sources such as synthesizers, VCOs, OCXOs and DROs. Since a trade-off between increasing speed of test and higher accuracy is inevitable, users can choose the setting best suiting their application. This makes the R&S FSPN an ideal solution not only for production test, but also for many oscillator development requirements.



The new R&S FSPN50 covers the frequency range from 1 MHz to 50 GHz and complements the existing 8 and 26.5 GHz models. For engineers both developing and producing high quality oscillators, the R&S FSPN50 supports applications in the Ka band from 26.5 to 40 GHz, and in the Q band (36 to 46 GHz) and in the lower V band up to 50 GHz. Typical applications at these frequencies include commercial point-to-point wireless and microwave communication systems, satellite communications including high throughput satellite services, military satellite and communication systems operating up to 50 GHz, close-range targeting radars, and practically the entire 5G FR2 frequency range from 21.84 GHz to 50.20 GHz.



The excellent phase noise sensitivity of the R&S FSPN is based on two low noise internal local oscillators enabling real-time cross correlation. The user can increase the number of correlations for higher accuracy or reduce them for higher speed. The current cross-correlation sensitivity gain is shown in real-time together with the current result trace. Phase noise and amplitude noise are measured separately and simultaneously, providing both an excellent analysis of phase noise performance, and a direct route for identifying the cause of any problems, without any compromise in measurement speed. Accurate VCO measurements are enabled by three low-noise DC sources. OCXO and DRO technologies as well as VCO can all be measured. For easy remote control and production automation, sequences of SCPI commands can be recorded automatically.



The new R&S FSPN50 phase noise analyzer and VCO tester up to 50 GHz is now available from Rohde & Schwarz. For further information, go to:





Rohde & Schwarz



Rohde & Schwarz is striving for a safer and connected world with its Test & Measurement, Technology Systems and Networks & Cybersecurity Divisions. For 90 years, the global technology group has pushed technical boundaries with developments in cutting-edge technologies. The company's leading-edge products and solutions empower industrial, regulatory and government customers to attain technological and digital sovereignty. The privately owned, Munich based company can act independently, long-term and sustainably. Rohde & Schwarz generated net revenue of EUR 2.78 billion in the 2022/2023 fiscal year (July to June). On June 30, 2023, Rohde & Schwarz had around 13,800 employees worldwide.





