2 'Missing' Agartala Boys Traced In Mumbai To Be Brought Back On Thursday

(MENAFN- IANS) Agartala, March 14 (IANS) A two-member Tripura Police team on Wednesday left for Mumbai to bring back two minor students of a city-based school who had earlier left home for the Maharashtra capital with dreams of "becoming someone before they return", an official said.

A senior police officer said on Wednesday that the two boys -- both students of Class 8 of an English medium school in Agartala, were traced at a Mumbai railway station on Tuesday night -- five days after they left home. The two teenagers had gone to their tuition classes on March 7, and they never returned home, prompting the guardians to inform the police.

The police officer said that the Tripura Police, with the help of Mumbai Police, traced the minor boys to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus in Mumbai on Tuesday. Their guardians also accompanied the Tripura Police team. The boys are expected to be brought back on Thursday.

"We are in touch with the Mumbai Police. The children are in safe custody," Superintendent of Police of West Tripura district, Kiran Kumar K said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, who also holds the Home portfolio, said on 'X': "Two minor students - Omkar Chakraborty and Prithvi Devavarma - went missing from the Barjala area of Agartala a few days ago. After it came to my notice, I immediately ordered the Tripura Police to investigate.

"These two missing students were rescued in Mumbai by the Tripura Police. They will be brought back to Agartala and handed over to their respective families. The role of the state police in locating the two minors is highly commendable," the Chief Minister said.