Effervescent Tablet Market Share & Competitors Analysis By 2031

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Effervescent tablets dissolve fast in liquids, releasing carbon dioxide. The tablet instantly dissolves into a bubbly solution. These pills administer many drugs. These medications offer benefits. Because medications are readily absorbed, tablets deliver them to the body.

Convenience, expanding demand for nutritional supplements, medicinal uses, and the OTC sector drive effervescent tablet market share. Some effervescent tablets have side effects when used in high amounts, restricting market expansion. The Global Effervescent Tablet Market is limited by the high cost of manufacturing effervescent tablets, which makes them unaffordable for many.

Market Dynamics

Demand for Dietary Supplements Propels the Market Growth

Immune-boosting vitamin C is well-known. Consumers choose effervescent vitamin C tablets for their taste and convenience. Effervescent vitamin C tablets are preferred to capsules or tablets because they dissolve in water to form a tasty drink. Multivitamins are popular vitamin and mineral supplements. Effervescent multivitamin tablets make meeting daily nutritional needs easy and enjoyable. The Council for Responsible Nutrition's 2021 Annual Survey on Dietary Supplements found that US supplement consumption is at an all-time high. The study found that 76% of Americans will use dietary supplements in 2021, up from 74% in 2020. This shows the rising interest in and dependency on dietary supplements to improve health. Boosting the effervescent tablet market.

However, Effervescent tablet manufacture is expensive due to specific equipment, ingredient control, and packaging requirements. Granulation, mixing, tablet compression, and packing can increase production costs. Pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products, especially effervescent tablets, need several costs for raw materials, equipment, staff, quality control, and regulatory compliance. Effervescent tablets may cost more than other dosage forms due to their complexity and need for specialist equipment. Due to the additional processing steps required to produce the effervescent reaction and ensure tablet disintegration, effervescent tablets may cost more than conventional tablets or capsules, according to a study in 'Pharmaceuticals.'

Innovation in Product Formulation Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Effervescent tablet formulation allows manufacturers to combine vitamins and minerals carefully for specific health conditions or demographic groupings. Children's formulas may contain more growth-promoting vitamins. Older adult formulas may include vitamins and minerals that support bone health and cognition. Effervescent pills allow adding functional ingredients, including herbal extracts, amino acids, antioxidants, and electrolytes, to increase health benefits. These formulas attract clients seeking comprehensive health support in a single, uncomplicated dosage. Manufacturers may leverage consumer desires for fun and delicious supplements by offering fruity, zesty, or herbal flavors. By modifying the flavor profile, effervescent multivitamins, and mineral tablets can appeal to more customers. Finally, product formulation innovation drives markets.

Regional Insights

North America will dominate the effervescent tablet market at a CAGR of 6.86%. Chronic diseases and important market players drive regional growth. The CDC reported 1,603,844 new cancer cases and 602,347 cancer deaths in 2020. Four hundred three new cancer cases and 144 fatalities per 100,000 individuals. Drugs and supplements are FDA-regulated. Effervescent dietary supplements must fulfill FDA guidelines. FDA safety and quality standards affect North American market access and growth. The region's aging population and new product launches boost market revenue.

Asia Pacific's health consciousness is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.56%. The local population is more health-conscious. Health-conscious consumers are seeking dietary supplements. Effervescent vitamins are convenient and entertaining, and meet the growing need for health and wellness products. The CFDA, India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and Japan's PMDA regulate dietary supplements and medicines, including effervescent tablets. These rules safeguard product safety and quality for producers.

Key Highlights



The global effervescent tablet market was valued at

USD 8.32 billion in 2022

and is projected to reach

USD 15.56 billion by 2031, registering a

CAGR of 7.2%

during the forecast period (2023-2031).

Prescription and daily-use tablets are the two types of tablets. The prescription type dominates the market.

The market is divided into two product categories: medications and supplements. Supplements have an impact on market growth.

Based on the methods, the sector is divided into two categories: dry method and wet granulation. The dry method is the most often utilized approach on the market.

Sub-segments depending on indications, include diuretics, pain management, gastrointestinal problems, respiratory illnesses, etc. Pain Management is the market's largest contributor.

The market is further divided into adults and children based on population type. The adult category controls the majority of the market.

By application, the market may be divided into dental products, dietary supplements, pharmaceuticals, and others. Dental Products is the market's largest stakeholder.

The end-user segment is subdivided into hospitals, home health care, specialist clinics, and others. Hospitals controlled the market.

Retail pharmacies, drug shops, e-commerce, hypermarkets and supermarkets, and multi-level marketing channels are all distribution channels. Retail pharmacies were the market leaders.

Depending on the region, the market is analyzed in North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. North America dominates the market.



Competitive Landscape of the Global Effervescent Tablet Market

The key players in the global Effervescent tablet market are Bayer AG, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Perrigo Company plc, Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC, GSK plc, CHIESI SAS, Hermes Pharma, S. G. Biopharm Pvt. Ltd, Bliss GVS Pharma Limited, Alpex, Vovantis Laboratories, Swisse Wellness PTY LTD, Herbalife International of America Inc., SciTech, Nuun, Natur Produkt Zdrovit Sp Z O O, and Vitabiotics Ltd.

Market News



In July 2023, Bayer and Swiss TPH will collaborate to develop a therapy for soil-transmitted helminths.

In July 2023, Bristol-Myers Squibb Received a Positive CHMP Opinion Recommending Approval for Opdivo (nivolumab) as an Adjuvant Therapy for Patients with Completely Resected Stage IIB or IIC Melanoma.



Global Effervescent Tablet Market: Segmentation

By Products



Medication

Supplements



By Methods



Dry Methods

Wet Granulation



By Type



Prescription

Over the Counter



By Indication



Diuretics

Pain Management

Gastric Disorders

Respiratory Diseases

Others



By Population Type



Children

Adults



By Application



Dental Products

Dietary Supplements

Pharmaceutical

Others



By End User



Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others



By Distribution Channel



Retail Pharmacies

Drug Store

E-Commerce

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

MLM



By Region



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

Latin America



