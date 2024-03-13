Powering Up Lithium Mining Stocks - (ASX: AGY) (ASX: ARN) (ASX: A11) (LSE: BHL.L)

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a global news source and expert investing resource, announces today's roundup of stocks to watch in the Lithium Mining and Cleantech sectors.

The newest lithium mining companies are ASX/LSE listed with operations world-wide.

The latest cleantech stocks operate in wave power, green building, energy storage and battery metals.

New Stocks Added to the Lithium Mining Directories :

Argosy Minerals Limited (ASX:AGY ) is an Australian company with a current 77.5% (and ultimate 90%) interest in the Rincon Lithium Project in Salta Province, Argentina and a 100% interest in the Tonopah Lithium Project in Nevada, USA. The Company is focused on its flagship Rincon Lithium Project located within the world renowned "Lithium Triangle", host to the world's largest lithium resources.

Aldoro Resources Ltd (ASX:ARN ) is an ASX-listed mineral exploration and development company. Aldoro has a portfolio of critical minerals including rare earth, lithium, rubidium, niobium and base metal projects, three projects are located in Western Australia and the fourth in Namibia, Southwest Africa. The Company's flagship project the Narndee Igneous Complex, which is prospective for Ni-Cu-PGE mineralisation and has identified two prospects VC01 and Area32. The Company's other projects include. are the Kameelburg REE and niobium Project targeting carbonatites, the Wyemandoo Project in the Windimurra Igneous Complex with a principal focus on lithium-rubidium-tungsten in the pegmatite dyke and sill swarms but also has Nickel-Copper-PGE-gold potential along its western structurally controlled margin and the Niobe lithium-rubidium-tantalum Project in the Mount Farmer pegmatite swarm.

Atlantic Lithium Limited (LSE:ALL ; ASX:A11 ) is an AIM and ASX-listed lithium company advancing a portfolio of lithium projects in Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire through to production. The Company's flagship project, the Ewoyaa Project in Ghana, is a significant lithium spodumene pegmatite discovery on track to become Ghana's first lithium-producing mine. The Company signed a funding agreement with Piedmont Lithium Inc. towards the development of the Project. At the Ewoyaa Project, Atlantic Lithium intends to be producing spodumene concentrate via a simple gravity only process flowsheet. Atlantic Lithium holds 560km2 and 774km2 of tenure across Ghana and Cote d'Ivoire respectively, comprising significantly under-explored, highly prospective licences

Bradda Head Lithium Limited (LSE:BHL.L ) is a North America-focused lithium development group. The Company currently has interests in a variety of projects, the most advanced of which are in Central and Western Arizona: The Basin Project (Basin East Project, and the Basin West Project) and the Wikieup Project.

New Stocks Added to the Cleantech Directories :

Carnegie Clean Energy Ltd . (OTCQB:CWGYF ; ASX: CCE ) is a technology developer focused on delivering ocean energy technologies to make the world more sustainable. Carnegie Technologies Spain and CETO Wave Energy Ireland is a wholly owned subsidiary of Carnegie Clean Energy. Carnegie is the owner and developer of the CETO® and MoorPower® technologies, which capture energy from ocean waves and convert it into electricity. Using the latest advances in artificial intelligence and electric machines, Carnegie can optimally control our technologies and generate electricity in the most efficient way possible. The company has a long history in ocean energy with a track record of world leading developments.



Northstar Clean Technologies Inc . (OTCQB:ROOOF ; TSXV: ROOF ) is a Canadian clean technology company focused on the sustainable recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles. Northstar has developed a proprietary design process for taking discarded asphalt shingles, otherwise destined for already over-crowded landfills, and extracting the liquid asphalt for use in new hot mix asphalt, shingle manufacturing and asphalt flat roof systems, and aggregate and fiber for use in construction products and other industrial applications. Focused on the circular economy, Northstar plans to reprocess used or defective asphalt shingle waste back into its three primary components for reuse/resale at its first commercial scale up facility in Calgary, Alberta. As an emerging innovator in sustainable processing, Northstar's mission is to be the leader in the recovery and reprocessing of asphalt shingles in North America, extracting the recovered components from asphalt shingles that would otherwise be sent to landfill.

Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd . (OTCPink: GMGMF ; TSXV: GMG ) is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process.

GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving paint), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries").

Charger Metals NL (ASX:CHR ) is a well-funded exploration company targeting battery metals and precious metals in three emerging battery minerals provinces in Australia.

The directories are not meant as recommendations but as a research tool to discover opportunities and trading ideas in a particular sector.

