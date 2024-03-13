Rain Likely From Friday To Sunday: Met

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) As more clouds are expected to gather in the Qatar skies, there is a chance of scattered rain from Friday to Sunday, the Department of Meteorology said Wednesday. The rain can become thundery at times, the Met Department added in a social media post.

