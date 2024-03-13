(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) ocref&&(Object(document,"referrer",{get:function(){return litespeed_docref}}),sessionStorage("litespeed_docref")); 70% of Ticos Over 40 Years Old Are Overweight or Obese: 5 Ways to Avoid It ⋆ The Costa Rica News Facebook Instagram Linkedin Paypal Twitter Youtube



Search Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn YouTube PaypalMore Search Health Updated: March 12, 202470% of Ticos Over 40 Years Old Are Overweight or Obese: 5 Ways to Avoid It

High blood pressure, diabetes, liver inflammation, strokes, heart attacks and sleep apnea are collateral consequences

By TCRN STAFF March 12, 2024

Often stigmatized as a personal choice, obesity is actually a condition characterized by multiple factors that can trigger a series of serious diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes and cardiovascular diseases , among others.

And, according to data from the National Health Survey, 70% of the population between 40 and 50 years old suffers from obesity or overweight, while by 2035, it is estimated that one in four people around the world will suffer. of such conditions, with a global economic impact for health systems estimated at $4.32 billion.

“In Costa Rica, companies are currently seeing their productivity more affected due to the increase in medical expenses, disabilities and work absenteeism associated with the increase in chronic diseases in the adult population such as obesity,” indicates Dr. Jorge Vargas, gastroenterologist at the Equilibrium Clinic.

In this context, addressing obesity from multiple fronts, including nutrition, physical activity and psychological support, must be part of a comprehensive treatment to combat this public health crisis, according to the expert.

During 2022, the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS) authorized the hospital discharge of 343 people who suffered from obesity, while the previous year, this figure reached 473 people, that is, 38% more, according to data from the Statistical Area in Health of said institution.



Maintain a balanced and varied diet, rich in fruits, vegetables, whole grains

Avoid eating processed foods rich in saturated fats and added sugars.

Get at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity a week, such as walking, biking, or swimming

Educate your children about the importance of maintaining an appropriate weight

If you suffer from this condition, try to go to your health service or even support programs for people with obesity. At a business level, it is advisable to promote environments that facilitate the adoption of healthy lifestyle habits .

- Advertisement - SourceAndrei Siles ViaWilmer Useche