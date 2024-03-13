JPMorgan expects interest rate hike significantly by CBE amid rising inflation

(MENAFN) JPMorgan anticipates a substantial 200 basis point increase in Egypt's key interest rate by the Central Bank later this month, driven by mounting concerns over inflation levels reaching unprecedented heights. The country's consumer price inflation witnessed a staggering surge in February, registering the largest monthly rise on record. Jumping from 1.6 percent in January, inflation soared to an alarming 11.4 percent, far surpassing economists' projections and signaling heightened economic volatility following the significant devaluation of the currency.



Analysts at JPMorgan underscored the urgency of the situation, emphasizing the need for decisive monetary policy measures to address the escalating inflationary pressures. In response to the alarming inflation readings, the bank now expects the Central Bank of Egypt to implement another 200 basis point increase in the deposit interest rate. This move reflects a departure from previous expectations, with JPMorgan revising its outlook to eliminate any prospects for interest rate cuts until February 2025.



The unprecedented surge in inflation poses significant challenges for Egypt's economy, necessitating proactive measures to stabilize prices and restore investor confidence. With inflationary pressures mounting rapidly, policymakers face the formidable task of striking a delicate balance between supporting economic growth and containing rising price levels. The anticipated interest rate hike signals a proactive approach by the Central Bank to mitigate inflation risks and safeguard macroeconomic stability in the face of mounting economic uncertainties.



As Egypt grapples with the fallout from currency devaluation and other structural challenges, the upcoming monetary policy decision holds considerable significance for the trajectory of the country's economic recovery. JPMorgan's forecast underscores the gravity of the inflationary threat and underscores the imperative for timely and decisive policy interventions to address the evolving economic landscape and support sustainable growth in the long term.

