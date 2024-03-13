(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="The 33rd Vietnam International Trade Fair - VIETNAM EXPO 2024" data-link=" 33rd Vietnam International Trade Fair - VIETNAM EXPO 2024" class="whatsapp">Shar Cooperation for Sustainable Development



India: Following the robust and noticeable progress of the Vietnam-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2023, the India Pavilion led by the India Trade Promotion Organization (ITPO) will officially participate in VIETNAM EXPO. This sets the foundation for cooperation and experience exchange between the business communities of both countries in 2024 and beyond.

South Korea : VIETNAM EXPO 2024 will celebrate the 25th consecutive year chosen as a flagship event to promote economic, commercial, and investment activities by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA). This will continue to be a bridge to expand bilateral cooperation, especially in 2024 the second year of implementing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Vietnam and South Korea.

The Russian Federation: In the context of preparing to commemorate the 30th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Principles of Friendly Relations between Vietnam and the Russian Federation, many leading enterprises from Moscow, who are interested in exploring the Southeast Asian markets in general and seeking opportunities to develop business relationships with Vietnamese partners in particular, will gather at VIETNAM EXPO 2024. China: Continuing to affirm its role as Vietnam's largest trading partner and the second-largest export market, the China Pavilion with over 100 booths will exhibit industrial machinery and equipment from major cities and provinces such as Fujian and Guangdong. To deepen the bilateral cooperation between the two countries, this pavilion is expected to bring more opportunities for technology transfer and offer greater flexibility in investment cooperation.



Wednesday (April 3rd): Program 'The investment promotion training for Vietnam's provinces and industrial parks', co-organized by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE).

Thursday (April 4th): Seminar 'Extended Producer Responsibility: form Policy to Implementation' in collaboration with Viet Nam News in the morning, and Seminar 'Identification of waste and improvement methods in production' in collaboration with the Hanoi Association of Main Industrial Products (HAMI). Friday (April 5th): Seminar 'Solutions to improve productivity and quality for business success and elevate Vietnamese brands in the global supply chain.' in collaboration with the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) and then seminar 'Global Process Automation Market & BPA Solutions' with WBSys Co., Ltd.

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 March 2024 - First established in 1991, Vietnam International Trade Fair () is the longest-standing annual trade promotion event in Vietnam. VIETNAM EXPO is hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam, directed by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE), and organized by VINEXAD JSC. Being trusted by local enterprises and international trade promotion organizations as a destination to showcase their products and explore opportunities for business expansion and investment in the Vietnamese market, VIETNAM EXPO has gradually asserted its role and influence over the past 30 years.In 2024, The 33rd Vietnam International Trade Fair () will take place fromat Hanoi International Exhibition Center, 91 Tran Hung Dao Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi. It will feature more thanfrompresenting in, the fair focuses on introducing five main categories: (1) Vietnam Export and Investment Promotion Pavilions; (2) National Pavilions; (3) Electronics, Machinery, and Supporting Industries; (4) Digital Technology and E-commerce; (5) Food and Beverage.This year, at VIETNAM EXPO, among the 16 participating countries and territories, there are 4 major national pavilions from China, India, South Korea, and the Russian Federation, which demonstrates the appeal of the Vietnamese market in attracting investment and fostering sustainable foreign trade cooperation.In addition, to provide useful market information and support businesses to penetrate the market, the 'Invest in Vietnam' Pavilion continues its mission to foster the development of key industries closely aligned with the economic development direction of provinces, cities, and key industrial zones across the country.At VIETNAM EXPO 2024, the Hanoi Promotion Agency (HPA) remains the highlight of the show, continuing to promote the strengths, potentials, and investment policies of the city; present export products and capacity of Hanoi enterprises; and develop business connections with domestic distributors as well as foreign importers in supporting industries, electrical equipment, and food industry.Thanks to the enthusiastic support and response from local investment, trade, and tourism promotion centers, high-quality export products and OCOP products are introduced to consumers nationwide and abroad through many fair editions. These products from Vietnamese enterprises have been well received by most of the participants not only for the quality but also for the carefully cultivated brand image. In 2024, the Vietnam Exports Zone at VIETNAM EXPO welcomes the participation of nearly 50 companies from, including Ba Ria Vung Tau, Bac Ninh, Ben Tre, Dak Nong, Dak Lak, Dong Thap, Hanoi, Ha Tinh, Hai Duong, Lai Chau, Lao Cai, Long An, Nghe An, Nha Trang, Ninh Binh, Phan Thiet, Quang Binh, Quang Ninh, Quang Nam, Thanh Hoa, Tien Giang, Thai Nguyen, Son La, Yen Bai.Besides showing the diversity of exhibiting categories and the quality of exhibitors' products and services, VIETNAM EXPO 2024 also focuses on creating supply-demand connections through many activities, specialized seminars, and high-level forums with various discussion sessions and topics. To maximize efficiency and productivity during the four-day exhibition, this year's event is scheduled with the prominent side activities as follows:For further information, please contact:Address: No. 9, Dinh Le St., Hoan Kiem Dist., Hanoi, VietnamH/P: +84-913368489E-mail: ...Hashtag: #VINEXAD

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About VIETNAM EXPO 2024

The grand opening ceremony of the Fair will officially kick off at 9 AM on April 3rd under the host of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Vietnam with the active participation of leaders from related ministries and governmental departments, representatives from diplomatic and consular missions in Vietnam, representatives from industry associations, exhibitors and mass media agencies.

The 33rd Vietnam International Trade Fair VIETNAM EXPO 2024 will be open from 9 AM to 5 PM from April 3rd to April 6th at the Hanoi International Exhibition Center (I.C.E 91 Tran Hung Dao Street, Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi), expecting to welcome more than 20,000 visitors to participate and work at the fair.

The show schedule and details will be posted on the official website:



or fanpage:



Vietnam Expo in Hanoi .



Vinexad