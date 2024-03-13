Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Report, Size, Share, Growth, Competitive Analysis And Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group's report titled“ Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Report by Product Type (Apparel and Footwear, Accessories and Gifts, Toys and Games, and Others), Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Departmental Stores, Specialty Stores, and Others), Price Range (Premium, Economic), End-User (Men, Women, Children), and Region 2024-2032 “. The global licensed sports merchandise market size reached US$ 32.4 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 44.1 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry:

Expansion of Sports League:

The surge in popularity of diverse sports leagues and international sporting competitions is a key factor driving the market for licensed sports merchandise. Fans worldwide are keen on establishing connections with their beloved teams and athletes, resulting in a heightened demand for genuine, officially licensed products. This passion is not confined to major leagues such as the NFL, NBA, or UEFA but also encompasses local and regional sports, broadening the scope of the market. With sports events being broadcasted globally, the visibility of these leagues and their merchandise is amplified, leading to increased sales across various regions. The emotional bond fans share with their teams propels them to purchase apparel, accessories, and memorabilia, transforming fan loyalty into a substantial revenue source for both sports franchises and merchandise retailers.

Rising Trend of Athleisure Wear:

The fusion of sports attire with everyday wear, known as athleisure, is a major force propelling the market for licensed sports merchandise. Consumers are increasingly drawn to comfortable, sporty clothing that doubles as a fashion statement, driving up the demand for sports-themed apparel and accessories. This trend transcends traditional sports fans, appealing to a wider audience that appreciates the athletic look, quality materials, and association with top sports teams and athletes. Additionally, the integration of cutting-edge technologies in merchandise like high-quality fabrics and wearable tech enhances the functionality and style of sports-inspired clothing, meeting the lifestyle preferences of consumers seeking both comfort and a connection to their favorite sports brands.

Enhanced Brand Visibility:

The marketing and promotion of sports merchandise by leagues, teams, and players play a crucial role in boosting the market. Utilizing creative marketing tactics, active social media presence, and partnerships with influential figures enhance the visibility of licensed sports products. These strategies not only increase brand recognition but also foster a sense of loyalty and exclusivity among customers. With teams and players having widespread fan bases worldwide, effective marketing efforts can leverage this reach to encourage fans to purchase genuine merchandise as a show of support. Exclusive releases, event-specific items, and personalized products further pique consumer interest, leading to surges in sales during major sporting events or when popular athletes achieve significant milestones.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry:



Adidas AG

Columbia Sportswear

Dick's Sporting Goods Inc.

Fanatics Inc.

G-III Apparel Group Ltd.

Hanesbrands Inc.

Nike Inc.

Prada

Puma SE

Sports Direct International Plc

Under Armour Inc. VF Corporation

Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Report Segmentation:

By Product Type:





Apparel and Footwear

Accessories and Gifts

Toys and Games Others

Apparel and footwear represent the largest segment as they allow fans to express their allegiance, making them sought-after items.

By Distribution Channel:



Online Stores

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores Others

Specialty stores hold the largest market share as they have a diverse and exclusive collection of products.

By Price Range:





Premium Economic

Premium price accounts for the largest market share as it offers superior materials, attention to detail, and innovative designs.

By End User:



Men

Women Children

Men dominate the market due to the greater appeal of licensed sports merchandise to men.

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Trends:

Currently, there is a growing trend of sports leagues, teams, and athletes collaborating with a wide array of brands that go beyond the usual sportswear companies. These partnerships now encompass diverse product categories like clothing, accessories, shoes, electronics, and even food and drinks. This expansion serves to make licensed sports merchandise more appealing to a larger demographic. Additionally, the increasing prevalence of online shopping is revolutionizing the licensed sports merchandise industry by providing fans with easier access and convenience when buying their preferred team's items. Through online retail platforms, fans can enjoy personalized shopping experiences, access exclusive products, and engage directly with their favorite teams through digital channels.

