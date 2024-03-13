Politics With Michelle Grattan: Masculinity Expert Michael Flood On Boys And Men Behaving Badly

Author: Michelle Grattan

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Last week, the ABC's Four Corners investigated the alleged toxic culture towards women at Sydney's elite boys Cranbrook School.

The investigation covered harassment and bullying of female staff and other bad behaviour. After further developments, the headmaster, Nicholas Sampson, had resigned by week's end.

The scandal has brought back a debate about whether single-sex schools are fit for purpose and the culture they foster.

To discuss this and what leads some men and boys to treat women badly and too often violently, we're joined by Michael Flood, professor at the School of Justice at Queensland University of Technology. Flood researches masculinity and gender justice, interpersonal violence and engaging men in violent prevention.

On the Cranbrook revelations, Flood says:

While the issue is prevalent throughout society, Flood explains why elite institutions have particular troubles.

On getting transparency in schools, Flood describes why it's a hard task.

While one might expect, after all the recent community debate, that young men would have better attitudes to women than their elders, flood explains why that isn't the case,

What can be done to combat these behaviours in our young men?



Sexual harassment Masculinity