Afghanistan Thrash Ireland By 117 Runs To Seal ODI Series In Sharjah

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 12 Mar 2024, 11:59 PM

Mohammad Nabi made a key 48 before taking five wickets as Afghanistan defeated Ireland by 117 runs on Tuesday to complete a 2-0 victory in the three-match one-day international series in Sharjah.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, who made a hundred in the series opener, helped Afghanistan get off to another strong start with 51 off 53 balls before spooning a return catch to spinner Andy McBrine.

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi struck a second successive ODI half-century, making a sedate 69 to keep his team on for a competitive total after they started to lose their way.

The 39-year-old Nabi offered key support but fell two runs short of his fifty as Ireland put the squeeze on Afghanistan in the final overs, restricting them to 236-9. Mark Adair finished with 3-51 while Barry McCarthy picked up two wickets.

Ireland lost opener Andy Balbirnie for one but appeared well set at 77-1 until skipper Paul Stirling holed out to long-off soon after reaching 50.

Harry Tector, who scored 138 in the first match last week, departed for three as he was trapped lbw by Nabi before the off-spinner removed Lorcan Tucker cheaply as well.

International debutant Nangeyalia Kharote had Curtis Campher caught behind for 43 and then removed George Dockrell and Adair in his next over as a calamitous Ireland collapse saw them lose five wickets for just two runs.

Nabi bowled McBrine and then cleaned up Graham Hume to pick up his first ODI five-wicket haul as he ended with 5-17.

Kharote dismissed McCarthy to return figures of 4-30 and wrap up a comprehensive victory after Saturday's second ODI was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to heavy rain.

The two teams will stay in Sharjah to play three T20s on March 15, 17 and 18. Ireland won the preceding one-off Test match by six wickets, their first victory in the five-day format after seven successive losses.

Brief scores:

Afghanistan 236-9 in 50 overs (Hashmatullah Shahidi 69, Rahmanullah Gurbaz 51; M Adair 3-51, B. McCarthy 2-42) v Ireland 119 all out in 35 overs (P. Stirling 50; Mohammad Nabi 5-17, Nangeyalia Kharote 4-30)

ALSO READ:

India's Rishabh Pant set to return to cricket after 2022 car crash

Australia coach says Smith the opener will face India