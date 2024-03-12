Denmark Announces New Military Aid Package For Ukraine Worth $337 Million

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Tuesday, March 12, the Danish government announced a new military aid package for Ukraine.

The Guardian reported this, according to Ukrinform.

According to the Danish Ministry of Defense, the total cost of the package is about 2.3 billion Danish kroner (337 million US dollars).

The new round of Danish aid to Ukraine includes "Caesar" artillery systems and ammunition.

Zelensky saysplayed key role in unblocking decision on F-16s for Ukraine

Sky News notes that official Copenhagen strongly supports Ukraine and has pledged to provide significant military aid to the country since the beginning of the war.

As reported, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said that the F-16 fighters provided by Denmark will appear in the sky of Ukraine by the summer of this year, the delay is due solely to technical issues.