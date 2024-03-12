This Is A Corrected Version Of The Item.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News desk, thanks



Kuwait's 49th Gaza relief aid plane lands in Jordan



AMMAN, March 12 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's 49th plane loaded with relief supplies for Palestinians, arrived at Jordan's Maraka International Airport, carrying 45 tons of food to be distributed in Gaza.

Kuwait's Counsellor in Jordan Nasser Al-Mutairi, Assistant Military Attache at Kuwait's Embassy in Jordan Brigadier General Mutlaq Al-Jufaidan and other top officials welcomed the plane at the airport.

Deputy Director General of the Kuwait Society for Relief (KSR), Omar Al-Thuwaini, said in a statement to KUNA after the plane's arrival that this food aid comes within a campaign launched by KSR in cooperation with various humanitarian charities.

Various Kuwaiti organizations are participating in this campaign, under the supervision of the ministries of Foreign Affairs, Defense, Health, Social Affairs, Kuwaiti Air Force, in cooperation with the Kuwait Red Crescent Society, the Kuwait Society for Relief, the Al-Salam Society for Humanitarian and Charitable Works and other humanitarian institutions. (end)

