Big Send-Off For Lesotho Athletes

Lesotho's various sports mother bodies held a send-off ceremony yesterday for the eight athletes that will represent the country at the African Games in Ghana.

The continental games start tomorrow and finish on March 23.

Before their departure, the athletes were educated about anti-doping and safeguarding so that they do not fall into the trap of doping.

Team Lesotho will compete in four sporting codes – taekwondo, athletics, cycling and boxing – and the team will be accompanied by a medical team for Anti-doping and a member of the Lesotho Sports and Recreation Commission (LSRC).

The team manager of Team Lesotho, 'Makutloano Kheola, promised to return with glory because they are going to Accra to fight and not just to participate.

She said they are going to work hand in hand with their coaches to ensure that happens.

Kheola added that she appreciates the team's sponsors for making their trip happen, especially those who gave them the unique traditional attire that they will wear during the official opening of the games.

She said when they return with medals, this edition of the African Games should forever be remembered in the history of the country.

“We are going to present the country of Ghana, this year we celebrate 200 years as the Basotho Nation. We promise Basotho that we are going to fight as Team Lesotho so that when the country celebrates, these games should be part of history. That is the promise the players made to me as their leader,” she said.

On behalf of the athletes, Tšepo Ramoshabole said they acknowledge their undertaking to conform to the athletic code of conduct sent by them. He said they will participate in the games, respecting and abiding the rules which govern them and in the spirit of fair play, equality and inclusion for all.

Speaking on behalf of the other coaches, athletics coach Letsema Moiloa said they are tired of participating in competitions, now they want to be part of the competing countries.

“I have pleaded with (the relevant bodies) that after these games, the country should keep the athletes training and improving and that they should not just qualify for the African Games and end there,” Moiloa said.

The president of the LSRC, Litšitso Motšeremeli, wished Team Lesotho“nothing but the best of luck.”

He said the effort the LSRC is making to give the athletes international exposure should be appreciated because they are doing that through a tight budget.

Relebohile Tšepe