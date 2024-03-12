Piyush Goyal Unveils Grand Vision For Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 12 (KNN)

Union Minister Piyush Goyal has lauded the efforts of industry bodies and automobile associations for the successful organisation of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024, hailed as India's largest automotive event covering the entire value chain under one roof.

Building on this success, Goyal has now unveiled an ambitious grand vision to take the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 to unprecedented heights.

After consulting with the automotive industry, the mega expo will be simultaneously hosted across three massive venues in Delhi-NCR - Bharatmandapam, Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Center) Dwarka, and the India Expo Center & Mart in Greater Noida from January 17-22, 2025.

The scaled-up 2025 expo promises to be a grand spectacle showcasing the entire mobility ecosystem including commercial and passenger vehicles, electric vehicles, auto components, tires, batteries, automotive software, construction equipment and more.

Goyal highlighted that it will be an industry-led event with enthusiastic participation from leading associations like EEPC India, SIAM, ACMA, ATMA and many more.

​Alongside the exhibitions, the expo will feature sectoral sessions, business forums, CEO conclaves, media interactions and other business engagements.

A key highlight will be the spotlight on India's burgeoning start-up landscape in the mobility sector.

International delegations, buyers, speakers, new product launches, and dedicated buyer-seller meets have been envisioned as major attractions of this mega expo.

In a display of collaborative efforts, various central ministries and state governments will join the expo to showcase initiatives aimed at fostering growth and attracting investments in India's mobility sector.

Goyal's grand vision encapsulates the government's unwavering commitment to propel innovation and extend support to India's thriving automotive industry through such unprecedented mega-events with comprehensive engagement between authorities and the private sector.

