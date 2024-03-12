(MENAFN- Baystreet) Mainz Gears up for German Conference, Presentation

FMC Expands Platform into Canada

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) shares advanced Tuesday. The Philadelphia-based concern, a leading global agricultural sciences company, announced a collaboration in Canada with Novonesis (formerly Novozymes A/S), a leader in plant biosolutions. The agreement is part of FMC's strategic plan to grow its biologicals platform in key markets.

Beginning in June, FMC Canada will be the exclusive distributor of Novonesis' leading biosolution products, including proven brands like TagTeam®, Optimize®, JumpStart®, BioniQ®, Cell-Tech®, and Nitragin®, for the 2025 growing season. Additionally, the companies will utilize their respective R&D capabilities to collaborate on the development of novel biological technology for Canadian farmers.

The partnership will leverage Novonesis' Plant Biosolutions Manufacturing and Research site in Saskatoon, Canada, and FMC's deep market knowledge and expertise in applying biologicals in an integrated approach with synthetic crop protection chemistry and precision agriculture technology.

"FMC is excited to collaborate with Novonesis to bring Canadian growers effective biological products that complement our biological and synthetic chemistry," said Dr. Bénédicte Flambard, vice president, FMC Plant Health. "As we continue to invest in and expand our biologicals portfolio, we are committed to aligning with partners who enhance our ability to provide growers around the world with science-backed biological solutions that help sustainably manage crops, protect yields and combat resistance."

