Triptii Dimri Shares She Was Heartbroken Over Lack Of Recognition For 'Laila Majnu'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Triptii Dimri, who rose to prominence after appearing in 'Animal', is currently enjoying a successful career. The actress has some pretty intriguing projects in the works, and we bet fans can't wait to see them. Well, she may be the talk of the town now, and the actress is enjoying the limelight, but she was sad when her film 'Laila Majnu' failed to perform well in theaters. In a recent interview, the actress discussed what kept her calm following the flop.

When Triptii Dimri went unrecognised for 'Laila Majnu'

In an interview, Triptii Dimri said that when her film 'Laila Majnu', which also stars Avinash Tiwary, was going to be released, she was shopping for veggies at Pali Market. She acknowledged living in a leased flat and doing most things on her own. As a result, she was afraid that once her movie was released, people would identify her, and she would be unable to leave. However, when the film was released, only a few people saw it, which broke her heart.

Tritpii Dimri's work front

Tritpii Dimri has a handful of promising films in the works. One of them is 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', starring Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. She will also be seen alongside Vicky Kaushal.