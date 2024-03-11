(MENAFN- The Conversation) Western Sydney University is a modern, forward-thinking university, where our students succeed, our research has impact and our communities thrive

The School of Computer, Data and Mathematical Sciences (CDMS) excels in research and collaboration. The School of CDMS consists of disciplines in digital industries, computer science, hardware and software development, computer forensics, data science, cyber and systems security, e-business and internet technologies, systems architecture, project management, games development, mathematics, computer aided engineering and AI.



CDMS researchers intersect with other high performing areas of the University including humanities, environmental studies and medical research. We are the only Sydney university to offer degrees in Information & Communications Technology (Health Information Management), and Entrepreneurship (Games Design & Simulation), with the School's Computer Science, Information Systems and ICT (including the Master of ICT) degrees accredited by the Australian Computer Society.

We are now seeking an exceptional person to join us as our new Dean, School of CDMS who will provide continued strategic leadership and management in overseeing the delivery of contemporary teaching and world-class research which fosters collaboration within the School and across the University.

This role will also lead on the engagement with community, government, industry and professional bodies and with local and international partners.

This position provides an excellent opportunity to join a University which encourages creative digital disruption and technologically-infused entrepreneurship.

