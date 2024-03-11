Navi Mumbai Man Nabbed For Passing Sensitive Info To Pak Agent

(MENAFN- IANS) Navi Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) in Navi Mumbai has arrested a 31-year-old fabrication engineer from Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL) for allegedly passing on 'sensitive' information to a Pakistan-based intelligence operative, officials said here on Monday.

When contacted, the top officials of the MDL declined to comment on the ATS action, as it involved security concerns.

According to the ATS, the accused has been booked under the Official Secrets Act and other laws for passing defence-related details to a Pakistan-based intelligence operative, whom he had befriended on social media.

The ATS investigation has revealed that the accused had been in touch with the Pak operative between November 2021 and May 2023 on Facebook and WhatsApp.

On various occasions, he allegedly passed on information about the banned or restricted sectors of strategic importance while working at the MDL, which is a defence-related company, ostensibly in return for pecuniary gains.

The Navi Mumbai ATS unit has booked the accused and the Pakistan-based intelligence operative, whose identities have not been revealed yet.

Further probe is underway.