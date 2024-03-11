Head Of State Border Guard Service Of Ukraine Visited Frontline Positions Of Offensive Guard In Three Directions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The head of the State Border Guard Service, Major General Serhii Deyneko, visited the advanced positions of the 'Steel Frontier' and 'Revenge' brigades of the Offensive Guard in the Bakhmut, Lyman and Kupiansk directions.

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

Deyneko inspected the living conditions and supplies of the servicemen and also listened to the heads of the units on the situation on the front line.

It is noted that in these directions, Russian troops are constantly storming and shelling the positions of Ukrainian defenders with various types of weapons, in particular, conducting air strikes.

The Head of the State Border Guard Service presented the Offensive Guard soldiers with awards. In addition, he honored the servicewomen on the occasion of the International Day for the Struggle for Women's Rights.

As reported, over the past week, State Border Guard soldiers eliminated more than a hundred Russian invaders, and destroyed 192 enemy drones and three electronic warfare devices.