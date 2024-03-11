3 die, 1 sustains injury as National Guard helicopter crashed in Texas

(MENAFN) Three individuals lost their lives, and another one sustained injuries on Friday when a National Guard helicopter crashed in Texas, close to the U.S.-Mexico border.



The incident occurred around 2:50 p.m. local time, as a UH-72 Lakota helicopter, carrying three National Guard members and a U.S. Border Patrol agent, was engaged in operations near Rio Grande City, according to a news release from Joint Task Force North, headquartered in Fort Bliss. Tragically, two of the National Guard members and the Border Patrol agent perished in the crash, while the third Guardsman sustained injuries.



An investigation into the cause of the crash is currently underway, as stated in the release. A spokesperson for the task force declined to provide further details regarding the injured National Guard member's condition.



President Biden released a statement on Saturday expressing his and First Lady Jill Biden's prayers for the recovery of the injured service member. He also conveyed his "profound" appreciation for the service and sacrifice of those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.



Joint Task Force North, comprised of both active-duty and reserve military personnel, is assigned the responsibility of aiding federal law enforcement agencies in intercepting suspected criminal activities "within and along the approaches to the continental United States."



The Starr County Sheriff’s Office issued a brief statement on social media, indicating that it was providing assistance with a "downed helicopter incident," potentially involving four occupants.

